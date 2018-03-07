6 Delicious Easter Treats Coming Your Way, Including Hot Cross Bun Ice Cream And Gin

With two bank holidays on the horizon, we’ve got plenty of time to indulge in one of our favourite activities: eating delicious food.
This Easter, chocolate eggs aren’t the only treats on offer, with a plethora of special edition products available on the high street and online.
Here are six of our favourites that are guaranteed to get your taste buds tingling (hot cross buns feature heavily, obvs).
1. Hot Cross Bun Ice Cream
If the price surge of hot cross buns has put you off buying the traditional treats, this hot cross bun-flavoured ice cream from Lidl could be just what you’re looking for. The treat is in stores now for £1.99 while stocks last.
2. Bunny Crumpets
Asda’s novelty bunny-shaped crumpets had Twitter in meltdown when they were launched last year and now they’re back to brighten up your breakfast table. They’re best when lightly grilled until golden brown, then topped with lashings of melted butter. Available in a pack of four in store and online now for just £1.
3. Hot Cross Gin
Gin fans are in for a treat this Easter as online retailer Gin Tales has created “hot cross gin”, by infusing 37.5% vol. London dry gin with fresh citrus fruits, sultanas, cinnamon and nutmeg. Pop in some fruit for decoration to really impress any guests. Available to buy online now for £33.
4. Nutty Mini Eggs
As much as we love Cadbury’s Mini Eggs, sometimes you want something a little more sophisticated. Lavolio’s ‘Nutty Mini Eggs’ are just the thing. Inside each white mini egg you’ll find a toasted Almond coated in three different types of chocolate: extra dark chocolate, hazelnut gianduia chocolate, and white amaretto chocolate. Available online now at £12.50 per box.
5. Hot Cross Bun Sundae
Layers of vanilla custard, lemon compote, whipped cream and pieces of hot cross bun make this dessert from Morrisons an absolute winner. You can pick up the individual pots in store now for £1.25. Perfect for ‘Easter Sundae’.
6. Salted Caramel Hot Cross Buns
Marks and Spencer has seriously upped its hot cross bun game this year with the introduction of several new flavours and recipes, including these mouthwatering salted caramel and chocolate buns. Packs of four are available to buy in store now for £1.70.