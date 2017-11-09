6 Gluten-Free Christmas Foods You'll Want To Grab On Your Lunch Break

Having a gluten allergy or intolerance doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the festive food fun this Christmas.

While your colleagues are tucking into their standard turkey sarnies, rest easy in the knowledge that there are plenty of gluten-free alternatives out there - you just have to know where to look.

We’ve scoured the high street to find the products even those who aren’t on a gluten-free diet will want to try.

From seasonal sandwiches to merry mince pies, here are a few of our favourites.

1. M&S, Without Wheat Turkey Feast Sandwich, £3.80