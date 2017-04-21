6 People Who Kept Their Virginity Until Marriage Explain What Their Wedding Night Was Like

While many people engage in pre-marital sex nowadays, there are still lots of people who remain virgins until their wedding night.

Reasons for abstinence are often due to religious reasons or cultural practices, but can also be because of personal preference or circumstance.

In a revealing Reddit thread, those who followed the ‘no sex before marriage’ rule are sharing their experience of their wedding night.

From awkward moments to *ahem* difficulties, one thing’s for sure they were certainly memorable experiences.

“We finally lost the V-card 3 days after the wedding.

“On our wedding night, he couldn’t get the right angle to get in and had a premature detonation. I was too shy to help guide him in. He said “Shit! I’m so sorry!” and then we went to sleep. Repeat for a few days until finally BOOM! It hurt for a second and it was over another second later.”

“Our wedding night was awesome and hilarious. When we got to the hotel, I put on my brand new silk nightgown and he turned on the radio. We started getting used to the new freedom when ‘Let’s get Physical’ by Olivia Newton John came on the radio. We felt it was a sign and just went for it. We were giggling so much.

We made love 3 times the first night and the same song came on during each session. It made it so memorable. It has been 35 years and that song still makes us laugh and run to the bedroom. The sex is still awesome.”

“I’d rate it a solid 10/10.

“Not because of the sex. Because it was NOT the best sex ever. Not even close.

“But because I enjoyed figuring out this new and really really SURPRISINGLY complicated thing with my husband. And it was enjoyable and fun despite not having mind blowing orgasms.”

“I’m in the minority here, but it was honestly fantastic. We started out by always being honest about our expectations of sex, and what we wanted from it, both personally and for our relationship.

“My best friend had also given me some tips on how to make sure I didn’t go too early. Which was very helpful.”

“Our first night was a disaster.

“We actually got walked in on by strangers while we were stripping in our hotel room because the hotel switched our room last minute and forgot to give the other couple a different key.

“It took me quite a while to get it up. I wasn’t particularly nervous, I think the little guy was just shy. She said later she didn’t even notice.

“I spilled the entire bottle of lube in the middle of the bed.

“Although it was kind of a disaster we were able to laugh about it and we still had fun and look back fondly on the night.”

“It wasn’t as if we just had great sex immediately (I was painfully tight and also a bit fearful, and he couldn’t last for very long) but that didn’t really matter. We talked openly, and just spent time together and touched each other and enjoyed being together, and laughed a lot together (we played rock paper scissors for who would take their clothes off first!)

“So honestly, the first night in terms of sex was pretty disappointing, but neither of us were disappointed because we weren’t just looking forward to sex, we were looking forward to being married. And we were thrilled that we were finally married and got to live together!”

