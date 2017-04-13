6 Steak Myths You Probably Believe – But Shouldn't

The art of cooking the perfect steak seems to elude most of us. But help is at hand. In the fight for better bovine we’ve turned to Fernando Larroude – esteemed master griller at Argentine restaurant Gaucho – for his tricks on making your way to medium rare magic.

Myth 1: Fillet is the finest cut

Yes, it is the most expensive. It’s also the most tender due to being a lazy, unused muscle. But that doesn’t that mean it should be your number one choice. “I would choose a sirloin or a rib-eye,” says Fernando. “They have more fat. It gives the beef that marbled effect and gives wonderful flavour.”

Myth 2: Cook your steak in butter

Olive oil or the yellow stuff may seem like the natural way to fry your steak, but neither will make your beef the best it can be. “Beef fat is the best,” says Fernando. “It’s what will give it the most flavour. Melt some beef fat in your pan before you start to cook, and then brush it on your steak. You can add a little chilli or some herbs to the fat, too, if you fancy. Too much liquid in the pan, and you’ll boil the meat, so go easy.”