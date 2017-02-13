Beyoncé is probably the only star who didn’t need a red carpet arrival because she looked like THIS. Bow down, bitches.
This is probably the singer’s most jaw-dropping look to date, but here’s what you need to know about her look and how it came together.
1. It was designed by Norwegian-born designer Peter Dundas.
2. Who unsurprisingly was the former creative director for Roberto Cavalli - who likes a sparkle or two.
3. The headpiece was designed by House of Malakai.
4. Her makeup was done by Sir John who told Allure that Bey was covered in gold - he mixed two gold and rose gold L’Oréal Paris Liquid Lumi Illuminators with body lotion.