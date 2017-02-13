Beyoncé is probably the only star who didn’t need a red carpet arrival because she looked like THIS. Bow down, bitches.

Rex

This is probably the singer’s most jaw-dropping look to date, but here’s what you need to know about her look and how it came together. 1. It was designed by Norwegian-born designer Peter Dundas.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images

2. Who unsurprisingly was the former creative director for Roberto Cavalli - who likes a sparkle or two.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images

3. The headpiece was designed by House of Malakai.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

4. Her makeup was done by Sir John who told Allure that Bey was covered in gold - he mixed two gold and rose gold L’Oréal Paris Liquid Lumi Illuminators with body lotion.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images

5. Peter also designed Beyoncé’s second outfit of the evening...

ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

6. And is releasing his own eponymous line with the singer. Watch this space.