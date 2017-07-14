6 Ways To Attract Nature Into Your Outdoor Space (No Matter How Small)

You don’t need acres of wildflower meadows to attract wildlife. A small backyard, miniature garden or even balcony can become a magnet for birds and bugs and provide year-round interest for you and your kids.

1. Do set up a bird feeder and small bird bath

Garden birds are easy to attract and endlessly fascinating for the family to watch. Make sure your bird feeder is placed high enough away from curious cats and you can make life trickier for raiding squirrels by choosing thicker metal feeders rather than the wire mesh ones that they can easily prise open. Don’t forget to leave a saucer of clean water for your feathered visitors.

You can make your own fat balls - kids will love stirring and shaping the mixture. Melt one part suet or lard in a saucepan to two parts dry ingredients (wild bird seed, currants, sultanas, oats, bread and cake crumbs, grated cheese and peanuts). Roll into balls, place on a tray in the fridge overnight, then pop in a feeder. Alternatively, thread a piece of string through a hole in the bottom of a mini yogurt container, pack the mixture into the pots, put in the fridge overnight, then cut the container sides off to have hanging feed balls.

Keep the area under feeders clean and regularly brush out feeders with washing liquid and water.

2. Don’t aim for ‘perfection’

Children and a manicured, super tidy garden are never going to go hand-in-hand - which is excellent news for attracting wildlife. Your garden doesn’t have to look a mess, but a few less-coiffed corners can provide food and habitat for many species.

Leave a pile of leaves, twigs and larger logs and stones tucked away in a corner to provide cover and hibernation sites for stag and bark beetles, slug-eating centipedes and amphibians like frogs.

Allow a patch of grass to grow longer to provide shelter and food for butterfly caterpillars. You could even scatter a packet of wildflower seed in this little patch.

Leave perennials and grasses uncut over winter so their hollow stems can shelter hibernating insects - and provide beautiful frost-covered shapes festooned with spider webs.