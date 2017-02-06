On Sunday the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went head-to-head in a relay race alongside Prince Harry and it wasn’t long before papers reported that “competitive Kate” had struck again.

The Duchess is well-known for getting stuck in at sporting events and is called “competitive” time and time again.

Unfortunately, it seems the world is still surprised when a woman shows she’s determined to win.

But instead of gasping at Kate for “tying back her hair” in preparation for the race, we’d like to applaud her for showing girls everywhere that competitiveness is nothing to be ashamed of.

In light of this, here are six other women who prove that being competitive can lead to greatness.