On Sunday the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went head-to-head in a relay race alongside Prince Harry and it wasn’t long before papers reported that “competitive Kate” had struck again.
The Duchess is well-known for getting stuck in at sporting events and is called “competitive” time and time again.
Unfortunately, it seems the world is still surprised when a woman shows she’s determined to win.
But instead of gasping at Kate for “tying back her hair” in preparation for the race, we’d like to applaud her for showing girls everywhere that competitiveness is nothing to be ashamed of.
In light of this, here are six other women who prove that being competitive can lead to greatness.
-
WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images
Behind the competitiveness Serena Williams displays on court is a self-belief we could all learn something from.
“I’ve always considered myself the best and the top," she previously said, according to Vogue.
"I never considered that I was out of it.”
-
Pacific Press via Getty Images
Emma Watson has never downplayed her competitiveness, even joking that if she becomes a mother, she'll be "the most competitive birth-giver ever".
She's one of the world's highest paid female actors and is a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. Enough said.
-
Brooks Kraft via Getty Images
Beyoncé has backed the #BanBossy campaign, which suggests 'bossy' is a negative word used to describe ambitious women.
She's also spoken about how husband Jay Z has to put up with her competitiveness.
"I'm competitive really with myself. I'm not a competitive person that walks in thinkin' about other people and how I can compete with them," she said, according to CBS News.
-
Patrick Semansky/AP
You don't become Britain's most successful female Olympian without a competitive streak. Laura Kenny (née Trott) openly talks tactics and getting one over on her fellow athletes.
"I was a little disappointed that I didn't win the elimination race," she said
after Sarah Hammer took the top spot at the Track World Championships.
"I rode stupidly. I should've taken Sarah down to the black line and I didn't. I took her up, and I kept it fast. That is something that she's good at. I couldn't match her. (I was) not angry, just disappointed. Elimination race is my thing."
-
Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
Ronda Rousey's competitive streak has helped her become a world-renowned MMA fighter and she's using her platform to encourage other girls to embrace their ambition.
"People can say I am a terrible role model because I swear all the time or that I fight people. Look, I don't want little girls to have the same ambitions as me. I want them to know that it is okay to be ambitious," she said, according to EOnline
.
-
Bloomberg via Getty Images
All too often competitive or ambitious women are labelled as aggressive, but Sheryl Sandberg has called time on the double standard.
"Every woman I know, particularly the senior ones, has been called too aggressive at work," she told The Guardian.
"We know in gender blind studies that men are more aggressive in their offices than women. We know that. Yet we're busy telling all the women that they're too aggressive. That's the issue."