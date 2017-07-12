78-Year-Old And 13-Year-Old Discuss Their Different Experiences Of Coming Out

It’s been 50 years since homosexuality was decriminalised in the UK - and in that time, a lot has changed.

To mark the anniversary, 78-year-old Percy and 13-year-old Louis sat down to reflect on their experiences of being gay in two very different times.

Speaking about how his classmates reacted to him coming out, Louis said: “They’re really nice, they obviously support me.”

Although he worried what the reaction from others would be before he came out, Louis said his parents were always supportive.

“They were really nice and they told me that they loved me no matter what, if I was gay or straight,” he said.

“There’s not one member of my family who doesn’t support me.”