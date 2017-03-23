9 Famous Women Who've Hit Back At Body-Shaming

Sadly, being body-shamed seems to be part and parcel of being a woman in the media, but a whole host of famous faces are saying enough is enough.
Most recently, model and actress Ruby Rose hit back at body-shamers after receiving comments on an Instagram photo calling her “anorexic”.
“Body shaming SH*TS ME. It’s so frustrating,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram stories, which was later reposted by a fan account.
“Not because I care about what someone thinks of my body. I love my body when I don’t work out and I am soft and I love it when I train hard and feel strong. I hate it because it worries fans or shames them.”
She added: “I hate it because it uses no logic and basically is just someone projecting their experience and expectations on others.”
Unfortunately, Rose isn’t the first celebrity to be on the receiving end of body-shaming, but like her, many have refused to let it get them down.
Here are seven other famous women who’ve been criticised for their looks - and hit back.
-
PA Archive/PA Images
Kate Winslet is an Oscar-winning actress, but it could have been a very different story if she’d listened to criticism from body-shamers when she was younger.
“I got bullied at school, they called me ‘blubber’, they teased me for wanting to act, they locked me in the cupboard, laughed at me,” she said at a charity event
.
“I wasn’t the prettiest, I’ve always had big feet, and I was even told that I might be lucky in my acting if I was happy to settle for the ‘fat girl’ parts. And they would say, ‘You’re just not what we’re looking for Kate’. I’d hear that a lot.”
“I learned to embrace my flaws, to make no apology for who I am,” she said. “This is who I am. The real me. Kate from Reading.”
-
Ronald Martinez via Getty Images
When Lady Gaga wore a crop top for her 2017 Super Bowl performance she received cruel remarks about her stomach. But she rose above the hatred to share a positive message on body image.
“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” she said on Instagram.
“No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed.”
-
PETER PARKS via Getty Images
Twitter trolls told Serena Williams that she was "built like a man", but that didn't stop her from being super body-confident.
"I love that I am a full woman and I’m strong and I’m powerful and I’m beautiful at the same time," she said
. "And there’s nothing wrong with that."
-
C Flanigan via Getty Images
Sick and tired of the media speculating about whether or not she was "pregnant", Jennifer Aniston penned an exclusive blog on The Huffington Post
about body-shaming and how we value women.
"The objectification and scrutiny we put women through is absurd and disturbing," she said.
"The way I am portrayed by the media is simply a reflection of how we see and portray women in general, measured against some warped standard of beauty."
-
PA Archive/PA Images
In 2015, Cheryl
called for body-shaming to be made "illegal" after some news outlets and members of the public accused her of being "too skinny".
“The body shaming has to stop. It’s bulls***. Something has to be done, changed, even if it’s done in law," she said.
-
Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images
Model and TV presenter Vogue Williams told Aol's BUILD LDN
she thought it was important to hit back at body-shamers after she was "papped on a beach".
"I got trolled - and it was hundreds and hundreds of comments and different news outlets saying I was fat, I was two stone overweight," she said.
"I actually hit back on that one because I thought people would be looking at me and thinking: ‘If people think she’s fat, what am I supposed to be?’ I also just think how has it come to this, that people find it okay to comment on people’s bodies?
"I would never call somebody fat and I would never call somebody too skinny. People are just the weight that they are, everyone is different and everyone is on a different path in life."
-
NBC via Getty Images
When a film critic called actress and comedian Amy Schumer "chubby", she responded by saying
: "I am a US size 6 and have no plans of changing.
"This is it. Stay on or get off."
-
Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images
After she was papped in a swimsuit and body-shamed by the media, Tyra Banks' response made chat show history.
She appeared in front of the live 'Tyra' audience wearing that same swimsuit and said: “If I had lower self esteem, I would probably be starving myself right now. But that’s exactly what is happening to other women all over this country.”
She ended her speech by telling the haters: "Kiss my fat ass."