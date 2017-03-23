9 Famous Women Who've Hit Back At Body-Shaming

Sadly, being body-shamed seems to be part and parcel of being a woman in the media, but a whole host of famous faces are saying enough is enough.

Most recently, model and actress Ruby Rose hit back at body-shamers after receiving comments on an Instagram photo calling her “anorexic”.

“Body shaming SH*TS ME. It’s so frustrating,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram stories, which was later reposted by a fan account.

“Not because I care about what someone thinks of my body. I love my body when I don’t work out and I am soft and I love it when I train hard and feel strong. I hate it because it worries fans or shames them.”