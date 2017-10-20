8 Printable Templates To Help You Plan Like A Ninja

We all love making a plan and feeling like we’re winning at life organisation. While poring over Excel spreadsheets and setting mobile reminders are all very well, nothing beats the satisfaction of printing out and checking over a real life paper to-do list, whether it’s stuck to the fridge as a daily aide memoire or on the back of the front door to stop you in your tracks.

We’ve scoured the internet to bring you the best low-fi, print-out-and-keep plans to help you feel on top of life.