8 Times Love Won At The London Marathon 2017

Kenya may have taken home the first place medals in both the men’s and women’s races, but there was plenty more to celebrate at this year’s London Marathon.
Once again, watching dedicated individuals tackling the 26.2 mile course left us smiling - and not just because they were raising a ton of money for charity.
From surprise proposals to a heroic act of sportsmanship, here are eight heartwarming marathon moments that prove whatever your finishing time, love always wins.
-
Jackie Scully
At 7.30am on Sunday morning, 35-year-old Jackie Scully married her long-term partner Duncan Sloan
before the pair headed to the starting line together.
Jackie, who was diagnosed with breast cancer just three weeks after Duncan proposed, ran the entire course in her wedding dress to raise money for two charities: Willow and Breast Cancer Care.
-
ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images
Runner Matthew Rees sacrificed his own time in the marathon to help fellow athlete David Wyeth make it to the finishing line.
After noticing how exhausted David was, Matthew put his arm around his neck and hauled him to the end of the course alongside one of the stewards.
-
Bryony Gordon
Following their groundbreaking podcast on metal health
last week, Prince Harry was on hand to wish Telegraph journalist Bryony Gordon good luck at the starting line.
Bryony was running for Heads Together, a charity set up by the prince alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to break down the stigma around mental health issues.
-
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
'Eastenders' star Adam Woodyatt
completed the course alongside his son Sam, who was left in a coma after being involved in a car accident last year.
The father-son pair ran to raise money for The London Air Ambulance, who rushed Sam to hospital after the accident. Adam said he was proud of his "brilliant" son for completing the race.
-
Jonathan Simms /Twitter
Marathon spectator Jonathan Simms snapped this adorable photo of a couple who got engaged at the finishing line.
He's now hoping to use the power of social media to find them.
-
Cystic Fibrosis Trust/Twitter
Jon Higgins looked exhausted as he stopped by girlfriend of four years, Amy, at the 24-mile mark, but he still found the strength to get down on one knee.Amy said yes to the romantic proposal
and a fellow spectator managed to catch the whole thing on camera.
-
illsmith/Imgur
A generous spectator handed out free pizza to tired runners during the course and while most declined the kind offer, a slice of pepperoni was just what one young runner fancied.
If that's not love, we don't know what is.
-
Mental health campaigner Jonny Benjamin completed the course alongside Neil Laybourn, who saved his life when he was suicidal in 2008.
Jonny was planning to jump from Waterloo Bridge when Neil, a complete stranger at the time, talked him down. The pair ran to support Heads Together.