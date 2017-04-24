8 Times Love Won At The London Marathon 2017

Kenya may have taken home the first place medals in both the men’s and women’s races, but there was plenty more to celebrate at this year’s London Marathon.

Once again, watching dedicated individuals tackling the 26.2 mile course left us smiling - and not just because they were raising a ton of money for charity.

From surprise proposals to a heroic act of sportsmanship, here are eight heartwarming marathon moments that prove whatever your finishing time, love always wins.