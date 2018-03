We’d be lying if we said we weren’t frequently lured in by online shopping; the ease of browsing when your boss isn’t looking, the simplicity of adding it to your basket without actually handing over any cash.

Next thing you know it is on your front doorstep and you’re working out where to hide yet another ASOS parcel from your partner.

But these eight shopping disasters are making us all consider going back to the high street for good (well, almost).