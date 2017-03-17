“I hope I can inspire other people to read,” she said.

She said being able to read for the first time is “lovely” and she hopes to inspire others who find reading and writing difficult.

Octogenarian Ursula Shepherd appeared on ITV’s ‘This Morning’ to read a section from a book live on air.

A pensioner has proven it’s never to late to learn a new life skill by learning how to read at the age of 87.

Shepherd explained that she hid her reading difficulties from her friends and teachers at school by copying the other children around her.

“When I went to school, they had books but I was sat at the back with another person,” she said.

“I had to do the same as she did, because she was reading, but I couldn’t read anything out of a book. I turned the pages over at the same time as her.”

She added that some teachers tried to help her, but she kept getting muddled between the letter ‘b’ and ‘d’.

Shepherd appeared on the show with her carer Lesley Waller, who explained that she had been diagnosed with learning difficulties.

With Waller’s help, Shepherd’s reading has slowly but surely improved and she was able to read a section from her book on the show.

Needless to say it was an emotional moment for everyone involved, including viewers at home.