NEWS

9 Beautiful Vintage Photos Of Carrie Fisher As A Child With Mum Debbie Reynolds

It wasn't always easy, but the Star Wars actress looked up to her mother.

29/12/2016 15:26
Poorna Bell Poorna Bell is Executive Editor and Global Lifestyle Head of The Huffington Post UK

As the world pays tribute to the passing of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, 60, and Hollywood veteran Debbie Reynolds, 84, it’s worth honouring their special bond as mother and daughter. 

Although being the oldest child of famous parents had a toll on Carrie - her dad was singer Eddie Fisher who left her mother when she and brother Todd were young - she looked up to her mother.

It wasn’t always easy, though.

She often found it hard to share her with the public, but she also struggled with trying to live up to the expectations placed on the offspring of famous children. 

Dove via Getty Images

Recalling her upbringing in her memoir ‘The Princess Diarist’ she wrote: “When my mother was at home at weekends, we stayed with her as much as possible, which frequently meant we watched her dress and make herself up.

“When Mom was at home, she did a lot of sleeping because she worked so hard, so Todd (her brother) and I wanted as much of her company as we could get. I slept on the rug on the floor next to her bed, and my brother slept on the couch near the window. In the morning when Todd and I got up, we would creep out of her room so we wouldn’t wake her.”

In 2015 she presented her mother with the SAG Life Achievement Award and said: “She has been more than a mother than me—not much, but definitely more...She’s been an unsolicited stylist, interior decorator and marriage counselor.”

Here are nine gorgeous photos of Carrie and Debbie...

  • Getty
    Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, 1956 When: 29 Dec 2016 Credit: WENN.com **WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material.**
  • Rex
  • Wenn
    Shown from left: Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Todd Fisher (on the set of "The Mating Game" October 1958) 
  • Getty
    Two and one half month old Todd Emanuel Fisher meets the rest of the family here for the first time in front of a camera. Todd is the new addition to the family of Eddie Fisher (R) and Debbie Reynolds, (L) who poses here with their other child, Carrie Francis who is 1 1/2 years old. Debbie holds Todd, Eddie holds Carrie.
  • Wenn
  • Wenn
  • Rex
  • Rex
  • Getty
    Debbie Reynolds is flanked by her children, Carrie, 16, and Todd Fisher, 14, at the Raffles cast party at Raffles after opening of the revival of Irene, 1973.

More:

Uk Parents Celebrity Parents Mums Photos Carrie Fisher
Suggest a correction
Comments
9 Beautiful Vintage Photos Of Carrie Fisher As A Child With Mum Debbie Reynolds

CONVERSATIONS