Researchers, who are presenting their study to the British Cardiovascular Society conference in Manchester, measured the level of troponin in blood samples taken from 993 patients before they underwent elective or emergency surgery - none of the patients underwent cardiac surgery.

They used a troponin test which is routinely used in accident and emergency departments to diagnose a heart attack.

Quarter of the patients who had troponin levels of 50 nanograms per litre (ng/l) or over before their surgery died within six months, the researchers found.

This figure rose to 37% dying within a year of their operation.

Meanwhile, among patients who showed pre-operative troponin level of less than 17ng/l, just 2.5% died within six months.

This figure rose to 3.7% of patients with lower levels of the protein dying within 12 months of their surgery.

The link between the raised troponin levels and a higher chance of death following surgery is not yet understood but the researchers suggested that a high troponin level may show that a person is suffering from underlying inflammation.