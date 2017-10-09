If you’re a cheese fan it’s time to buy yourself an early Christmas present because a bottomless cheese and mulled wine festival is coming to London.

For one day only Studio 338 in Greenwich will be transformed into a giant cheese board, where customers are invited to chow down to their heart’s content.

You can take a scoop from the giant baked Camembert or saunter among the Emmental, red Leicester, Edam and Brie, safe in the knowledge that cheese and mulled wine is unlimited for your entire visit.

Better yet, they’ll be plenty of vegan options available so none of your pals need to miss out.