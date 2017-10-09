If you’re a cheese fan it’s time to buy yourself an early Christmas present because a bottomless cheese and mulled wine festival is coming to London.
For one day only Studio 338 in Greenwich will be transformed into a giant cheese board, where customers are invited to chow down to their heart’s content.
You can take a scoop from the giant baked Camembert or saunter among the Emmental, red Leicester, Edam and Brie, safe in the knowledge that cheese and mulled wine is unlimited for your entire visit.
Better yet, they’ll be plenty of vegan options available so none of your pals need to miss out.
The event is set to take place on Saturday 16 December, but tickets will go on sale Wednesday 1 November at 12pm.
Tickets are priced at £30 per person, but that includes:
🧀Unlimited free cheese (with biscuits)
🧀Unlimited free mulled wine
🧀Chats with world-leading cheesemakers
🧀A scoop from the giant baked Camembert
🧀Cheesecake for dessert
To top that off the organisers have arranged some (not-so-cheesy) entertainment, with special guest DJs supplying the soundtrack throughout the night and a photo booth on hand.
If that’s not your thing, you can sit back and relax by the giant fireplace.
A whopping 1,300 people have already clicked attending on the event’s Facebook page, while another 8,700 have registered themselves as interested.
So if, like us, you’re fans of all things fromage, we’d recommend getting tickets quickly once they’re on sale. Keep an eye on the event’s Facebook page for details.