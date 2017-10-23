A Halloumi-Themed Restaurant Is Coming To The UK And You're All Invited

A halloumi-themed restaurant is set to open in the UK to make all your squeaky cheese dreams come true.

The pop-up, called ‘Say Hallou-mi to Cyprus’ will appear in London restaurant 100 Hoxton and is the brainchild of the team at the Cyprus Tourism Organisation (CTO).

The venture is designed to showcase the country’s national cheese and entice people to visit the island.

Every dish includes halloumi within its ingredients, including the ice cream.