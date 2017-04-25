A hummus crisis has hit the UK and we’re weeping just thinking about how lonely our leftover pita bread will be.
Two major high street supermarkets have removed stocks of hummus from shelves, leaving customers bereft of lunch options.
The shortage comes after a number of customers complained that hummus purchased in Tesco, M&S and Sainsbury’s tasted different to usual, with some describing the taste as “peculiar” and “metallic”.
This led to both M&S and Sainsbury’s removing products while they investigated.
The news did not go down well with chickpea fans on Twitter, who soon posted photos of empty shelves in mourning of their favourite dip.
One Sainsbury’s store reportedly started offering recipes for homemade hummus, to help customers get through the difficult time.
A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s told The Guardian it had decided to withdraw a number of lines after customers reported problems with the taste.
“We’ve temporarily removed a number of hummus lines from sale due to a production issue at our supplier. We expect to be fully stocked within a couple of days and are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” they said.
Meanwhile a spokesperson for M&S said it had removed lines, but reassured the public shops are now fully stocked again.
“Some of our hummus products were temporarily taken off shelf due to a supplier issue. We can reassure customers that our recipe hasn’t changed and that hummus is now back in store,” they said.
While Tesco has responded to customer complaints on Twitter, telling customers it is “looking into” the issue, a spokesperson for Tesco told HuffPost UK: “We haven’t experienced any availability issues with our hummus in stores, and customers can continue to enjoy the range.”
If (like us) you are very concerned about having a lack of hummus in your life, you can make your own at home by following this recipe.