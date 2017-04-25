A hummus crisis has hit the UK and we’re weeping just thinking about how lonely our leftover pita bread will be.

Two major high street supermarkets have removed stocks of hummus from shelves, leaving customers bereft of lunch options.

The shortage comes after a number of customers complained that hummus purchased in Tesco, M&S and Sainsbury’s tasted different to usual, with some describing the taste as “peculiar” and “metallic”.

This led to both M&S and Sainsbury’s removing products while they investigated.