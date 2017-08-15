A Level results day is a stressful time - no matter how much revision you put in, there will always be a fear you have flunked your exams. But even if you do fall short of your expected grades, it doesn’t mean you have to miss out on going to university. Last year, almost 65,000 people bagged themselves a place at university through clearing. But what is clearing and how does it work?

PA Archive/PA Images Almost 65,000 students got places at university through clearing last year

What is clearing? Clearing is how universities and colleges fill empty spaces they still have on their courses. While it’s used by many students to find a space at university if their A Level exam results haven’t gone to plan, it can also be used to make a new application if you decide to study in September after the bigger January deadline. When can I apply? If you are making a new application to study at university, you can apply for courses through clearing from the start of July. If your A Level results haven’t gone to plan you haven’t received any offers from your original choice of universities, you can use clearing from results day.

Darren Staples / Reuters If you're an A Level student, you can apply through clearing from results day

How does it work? The first thing you need to do is to log into UCAS’s Track system. If you are eligible for clearing, you will be able to see a clearing number. You can then search for universities and courses using the UCAS search tool. If you find a course you like, get in touch with the university to see if they want to offer you a place. If they agree to take you on a student, go to the ‘Your choices’ section of the UCAS Track website and click ‘Add clearing choice’. Your chosen university will then be able to confirm your place. However, if you only applied for one course originally and paid the reduced £13 fee, you will have to pay an additional £11 to be able to apply for more courses. If you’re applying for university for the first time through clearing, you need to register and make an application through UCAS before going through the process explained above.

Peter Nicholls / Reuters You can search for clearing places through UCAS

What is adjustment? Adjustment is very similar to clearing, but is often used by students who have done better than they expected in their exams to try and get a place at a higher-ranked or more suitable university. Students can use adjustment if they have met the conditions of their first choice university and have subsequently been offered an unconditional place to study. Like clearing, pupils wanting to use adjustment must register through Track and search for courses using UCAS. For students hoping to adjust, their original unconditional offer to study at university will remain safe until they confirm they want to study elsewhere. Much like clearing, if you only applied for one course originally and pay the reduced £13 fee, you will have to pay an additional £11 to be able to apply for more courses.

PA Archive/PA Images One student celebrates her results