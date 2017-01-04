Apple’s new MacBook Pro is truly excellent, if you don’t believe us read our review of it over here.

Unfortunately it does have one small drawback for those of us that want the professional-grade power but not the professional-grade ports.

You see the MacBook Pro doesn’t have a single standard USB port, or an SD Card reader, or indeed a HDMI port. Instead it has four state-of-the-art USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, all designed for heavy duty media editing.

Great it you’re one of those people, but frustrating when you consider that the old MacBook Pro had all three.

Well if there’s one place you can rely on to come up with a solution it’s Kickstarter and thankfully someone has come up trumps.

HyperDrive

It’s called HyperDrive and it’s essentially the ultimate add-on for your shiny new toy.

With just $100,000 required for it to go into production, HyperDrive absolutely smashed their target gaining $1,090,982 in pledges.

Why such a strong response? Well you see not only does it bring back all the old ports that you missed but it also takes them a step further offering up: 1xUSB-C

1xThunderbolt 3

2xUSB 3.1

HDMI Video Output

MicroSD

SD So you get all the functionality that you had before plus the two extra USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports that are on the opposite side.

HyperDrive

Of course it being an accessory for an Apple product making sure it fits in was paramount so the creators have made sure you can buy it in either Space Grey or Silver depending on which model you buy.

If this sounds like the answer to all your prayers then we’ve got some more good news. You can still get one for yourself.

They cost $69, will ship to anywhere in the world and there’s still 12 days left before the project ends. Of course it’s extremely likely that after its runaway success you’ll also be able to buy one outside of Kickstarter.

