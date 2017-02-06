Astronomers think the 7-ounce rock formed in a gigantic volcano on the Red Planet that erupted continuously for more than 2 billion years.

A meteorite small enough to fit into the palm of a hand has revealed clues to Mars’s volcanic history – and what a history it is.

The sample is one of 11 meteorites knocked off the surface of Mars more than a million years ago. But while the other 10 each date back 500 million years, this one is 2.4 billion years old.

“What this means is that for 2 billion years there’s been sort of a steady plume of magma in one location on the surface of Mars,” Mark Caffee, a professor of physics and astronomy at Purdue University, said in a statement.

“We don’t have anything like that on Earth, where something is that stable for 2 billion years at a specific location,” Caffee added.

Scientists have yet to determine which volcano the meteorites came from, but Mars boasts a number of giant volcanoes.

At 17 miles tall and with a footprint as big as Arizona, Mars’s Olympus Mons is the largest volcano in the solar system.

On Earth, ever shifting plate tectonics prevent volcanoes from growing to such a size, but Mars doesn’t have an equivalent process.