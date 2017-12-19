A Million Children Will Miss Out On Free School Meals Under Universal Credit, Charity Says

One million children living in poverty in England will miss out on free school meals when Universal Credit is rolled out, according to a charity.

The Children’ Society says government plans to change the free school meals system to a means-tested one risks creating a ‘cliff-edge’ where many families would be better off taking a pay cut.

Figures gathered by the charity show once a family with one child passes the £7,400 cut-off, they would need to earn £1,124 a year more - the equivalent of working 2.4 hours extra every week - to make up for the loss in free school meals.

MPs across the Commons have already raised fears the implementation of the new system will push millions of families into poverty.

Children’s Society chief executive Matthew Reed said: “The government has a golden opportunity to ensure that almost every child in poverty in England does not go hungry at school.

“There are significant, proven benefits for children’s health, education and their futures in making sure they have a healthy lunch every day, but at least one million children will miss out if this change is introduced.

“Continuing to provide free school meals for all children on Universal Credit would not only help vulnerable children, it would also prevent low income parents being left worse off if they take on more hours or get a pay rise. Universal credit was designed to always make work pay, but these plans will undermine that very principle.

“If the government wants to show it is truly committed to tackling the growing crises of inequality and child poverty, delivering free school meals for children in low-income working families is a crucial step.”