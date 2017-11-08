Mum Issues Warning For Parents After Discovering Her Son With Blind Cord Wrapped Around his Neck

A mum received the fright of her life when she glanced up from her washing to find her son had a blind cord wrapped around his neck

Aussie parent Stevie wasn’t sure whether to share the incident on social media, as she was feared being criticised. However she decided to do so in the hope it will raise awareness of an often overlooked safety hazard for children.

Stevie was folding laundry less than two metres from her son, when she looked up to discover he had tangled himself in the blind cords, with one wrapped around his neck.

“I looked up from the washing pile and [saw] him caught in the cords. I immediately jump up as fast as I could and untangled him,” she explained in an Instagram post that has garnered an outpouring of online support.

“I have been overwhelmed with the response of support,” Stevie told HuffPost UK.