Twenty drinking fountains are set to be rolled out throughout London as part of a City Hall pilot scheme to reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles, according to a report by The Guardian.

This will allow people to refill their water bottles instead of buying single-use plastic bottles.

In addition, over February and March a bottle-refill initiative, which will encourage businesses to make tap water available to the public, will be rolled out over five areas of the city.

These initiatives are part of Sadiq Khan’s £750,000 three-year plan to tackle plastic waste.

But London isn’t the only city to see moves to reduce the use of plastic bottles.

Local councils in both Brighton & Hove and Cardiff are both currently considering plans to install water fountains in their city centres, after requests were made from residents.

Network Rail also have a team looking into the installation of water fountains across their UK stations and are currently in the process of deciding what would work in each of their managed stations.

The organisation manages stations all of the UK, including Birmingham New Street, Manchester Piccadilly and Glasgow Central, as well as 10 across London.