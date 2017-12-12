It’s very easy to get swept up in the current climate of fear, suspicion and depression. The news is filled with horrors, the worst of humanity and warnings of impending doom. Our innate fight or flight instincts makes us insular and sceptical about anything and everyone. Those that choose to feed off that, and cultivate it know that personal attacks will only allow this fog to permeate our lives more.

The attacks on the Bataclan and Manchester have been direct assaults on our souls. Attacking our enjoyment, our music. Families have shattered and lives have been destroyed. The easy thing to do would be to close our doors and hide. But luckily there’s hope in the darkness.

A lot was made of the surge of support for Manchester, but after the Bataclan a charity was born dedicated to music changing lives; the Nick Alexander Memorial Trust.

Created in memory of Nick Alexander, who was selling band merchandise on the night of the attack, the Trust’s aim is to enrich and improve lives through music. Started by Nick’s family after their loss, they birthed hope through tragedy. As Zoe Alexander (Nick’s Sister) put it:

“When you break a mirror the initial smash is awful. It’s horrible, but when you look down at the pieces of mirror on the floor; there’s beauty there.”

Probably the thing I like most about NAMT is the idea of holistic therapy through music. Being a depressive, who has also worked in adult social care, I’ve seen directly that regular therapy isn’t always the answer. In fact I’d go as far as to say that without a holistic backup, I don’t think anyone can truly function. It won’t end the fear or stop terror taking a load of ukuleles to a rural community school, but by cultivating small patches over time you take horror and turn it to joy. We can’t change the world in broad strokes, but maybe we can do it one bit at a time.

This defiance in the face of fear and hate was never clearer than at the second A Peaceful Noise concert on Saturday 25th November. A gathering together of musicians who knew Nick, the gig at ULU was the follow up to last year’s sell-out at the Shepherds Bush Empire.