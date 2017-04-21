A Pug Festival Is Touring The UK (And They Want You To Volunteer)

Clear your calendar because a pug festival is coming to the UK and the organisers need your help.

Pugfest, billed as “the UK’s only official pug festival”, is advertising for volunteers to help during its upcoming tour.

The doggie-filled festival will be in Birmingham (14th May), Margam Castle (18th June), Manchester (16th July) and Cambridge (20th August), with more venues to be announced.

The organisers are looking for pug-loving helpers to assist with activities including:





The ‘doggie dash’...

The ‘pug agility course’...

And the ‘grand pug dog show’.

Other (human-based) activities include face painting, bouncy castles, paint-balling for kids and tent making.

If that’s not enough, you can also check out some of the food stalls, photo booths, rides and vet stations.

But let’s face it, you’ll probably just want to spend the entire day snuggling with the adorable pugs.

To apply to be a volunteer, all you have to do is fill out an application form on the Pugfest website explaining why you’d be a great helper and which events you’d prefer to help with.

“We like to have vibrant and enthusiastic people to help us with all kinds of activities at the events,” the website states.

“All volunteers must be over 18 and have an up to date CRB/DBS.”

Alternatively, you can buy tickets at £5-£8 per adult and £3-£5 per child up to the age of 16 (prices vary depending on venue). Entry is free for children under the age of three and of course, pugs.