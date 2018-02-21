A Route Map To Marriage Equality In Northern Ireland

Game on. The path for marriage equality in Northern Ireland has become clearer and parliament must be the vanguard for equality.

The six counties are the only place in the United Kingdom and Ireland were marriage equality is not a reality. The UK, following a vote in parliament in 2013; the Republic of Ireland, following a referendum of the public that won with 62 per cent of the vote in 2015. But the Democratic Unionist party has continually blocked the progress of a bill to bring Northern Ireland into line with its neighbours. In the Stormont assembly, the DUP uses something called a petition of concern to halt the measure despite its majority in the chamber. But with power sharing on hold, an opportunity has arisen.

Yesterday, Conor McGinn, former chair of the Labour Party Irish Society and member of parliament for St Helens North extracted an important commitment from the government: if marriage equality for Northern Ireland came before the House of Commons the Tories would allow a free vote. Secretary of state Karen Bradley wrote, ‘If this issue were to be raised in Westminster, the Government’s policy is to allow a free vote on matters of conscience such as equal marriage.’