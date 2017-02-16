A Seven-Year Old Asked Google's CEO For A Job And He Replied

When seven-year old Chloe Bridgewater sent Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai a handwritten note asking for a job it’s fair to say that her father Andy was not expecting a reply.

Google is a multi-billion dollar company and Pichai, along with Tim Cook and Satya Nadella might just be one of the busiest human beings on the planet.

So you can probably understand the level of shock that her experienced when through the door came a letter from the Google CEO personally replying to Chloe’s letter.