A Seven-Year Old Asked Google's CEO For A Job And He Replied

When seven-year old Chloe Bridgewater sent Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai a handwritten note asking for a job it’s fair to say that her father Andy was not expecting a reply.
Google is a multi-billion dollar company and Pichai, along with Tim Cook and Satya Nadella might just be one of the busiest human beings on the planet.
So you can probably understand the level of shock that her experienced when through the door came a letter from the Google CEO personally replying to Chloe’s letter.
In the letter Pichai writes: “I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to - from working at Google to swimming in the Olympics.”
“I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school! :)” he added.
Posting the response from the CEO on LinkedIn, Mr Bridgewater added:
“After seeing images of Google offices with their bean bags, go karts and slides my 7 year old daughter decided to write to Google to see if they would give her a job.”
He added, “Can’t thank such a busy person enough to take time out to make a little girl’s dream become one step closer,”
The original letter by Chloe was sent by Mr Bridgewater to Business Insider who broke the story.
It’s hardly surprising then that the post showing the CEO’s reply has gained 130,000 likes and counting.