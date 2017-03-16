A Woman Had Her Takeaway Delivered By An Actual Robot

Hear the phrase “drone delivery” and you’d be forgiven for immediately thinking about Amazon’s flying drones dropping parcels all over people’s gardens. What you might not know is that there is another type of drone delivery, the wheeled kind that has recently been invading the streets of Greenwich...

What you’re looking at is the plucky, happy-go-lucky Starship Technologies delivery drone. Developed by the co-founders of Skype, this little six-wheeled drone and its companions have been traversing the streets of London since February last year.

Starship Technologies

Capable of travelling at the dizzying speed of 4mph for up to 30 minutes they’re packed with safety features which allow them to deliver a takeaway or parcel without any unwanted side-effects. Of course there is also the increased social standing that comes from having an actual robot delivering your pizza. Each robot has both 3G and GPS built-in which helps it travel safely around while an array of cameras and sensors will make sure it won’t become the new nemesis of cyclists.

Starship Technologies

To protect against thieves the drones are locked during delivery and can then only be opened by the customer via the smartphone app. If someone does try to steal the drone then cameras located on its body can take pictures of the thief. If it gets in trouble every drone can be remotely controlled by a central operator.