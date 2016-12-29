A statement from Highways England said: “Customers are advised to follow the ‘Solid Diamond’ diversion symbol. Exit the A1(M) northbound at J51 and take the A6055 to the roundabout with the A684. Take the A684 eastbound then join the A167. Follow the A167 through North Allerton, Little Smeaton and Great Smeaton until the A66/A67/A167 roundabout. Take the second exit to the A67 (Carmel Road South), then the B6280 (Carmel Road North). At the roundabout take the A68 and re-join the A1(M) at J58.