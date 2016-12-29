A major road through North Yorkshire has been closed in both directions after a lorry caught fire.
The A1(M) was shut between between the A6136 Gatherley Road (Catterick North) and A66/A6108/Middleton Tyas Lane (Scotch Corner), according to the Northern Echo.
Dramatic images from the scene showed a lorry ablaze in the road.
Police and fire crews were in attendance.
A statement from Highways England said: “Customers are advised to follow the ‘Solid Diamond’ diversion symbol. Exit the A1(M) northbound at J51 and take the A6055 to the roundabout with the A684. Take the A684 eastbound then join the A167. Follow the A167 through North Allerton, Little Smeaton and Great Smeaton until the A66/A67/A167 roundabout. Take the second exit to the A67 (Carmel Road South), then the B6280 (Carmel Road North). At the roundabout take the A68 and re-join the A1(M) at J58.
“Customers are advised to allow plenty of extra time for their journeys.”
It is not known if there are any casualties.