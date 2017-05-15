A main road in Birmingham has been closed in both directions after police found a Second World War bomb at a construction site in Aston.

A 500m cordon was set up and an army bomb squad was called in after the device was spotted around 9.45am on Monday, near Witton Station, West Midlands Police said.

The A38 Aston Expressway was then closed in both directions leading to long tailbacks on the M6, with all exit and entry slip roads of the motorway closed.