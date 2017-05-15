A main road in Birmingham has been closed in both directions after police found a Second World War bomb at a construction site in Aston.
A 500m cordon was set up and an army bomb squad was called in after the device was spotted around 9.45am on Monday, near Witton Station, West Midlands Police said.
The A38 Aston Expressway was then closed in both directions leading to long tailbacks on the M6, with all exit and entry slip roads of the motorway closed.
Some trains services have also been affected, police said.
A bomb disposal team has been sent to the Priory Road scene to assess the device.
The Coventry Telegraph reported that police had been doorknocking around the area to warn residents.
West Midlands Police said the incident meant a number of businesses and houses in the area “have been evacuated as a precaution and the A38 Aston Expressway has been closed in both directions.
“It is understood that some train services will be affected as the train lines run parallel to the A38.
“The EOD have been informed and are en route to assess the device.”