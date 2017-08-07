Aaron Carter Opens Up About His Sexuality In Emotional Twitter Post

Aaron Carter said he felt like “a weight and a burden” had been lifted as he opened up about his sexuality publicly for the first time late Saturday.

In an emotional post on Twitter, the pop star revealed he “started to find boys and girls attractive” as a teen, and had “an experience with a male” who he “worked with and grew up with”.

Read the note in full below:

He concluded the passage with a quote he attributed to singer-songwriter Boy George: “I’ve never felt as though I didn’t belong, I just acted as though I did.”

Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images Aaron Carter

It should be noted that the 29-year-old brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter did not use the words “gay” or “bisexual” in his tweet.

However, Billboard has confirmed that the letter serves as him coming out as bisexual.

It’s been a challenging year for Aaron, who is best known for his infectious 2000 single, “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It).”

In July, the star was arrested in Georgia on suspicion of driving under the influence and drug possession.

Aaron, who has been frank about his struggles with depression, substance abuse and eating disorders in the past, has since returned to the concert stage as part of a national tour. His next performance is slated for 10 August in Brandon, Florida.

The singer thanked fans for their support on Twitter:

Waking up so overwhelmed by your love and support. 🤗 Looking forward to seeing you all this Thursday in my hometown. 🙏🏻 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 6, 2017

This article originally appeared on our US site, but has been adapted for our UK audience.

10 LGBT Rising Stars