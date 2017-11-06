Police are investigating the possible abduction of a young girl in Manchester.

Detectives said the child - thought to be around six or seven years old, according to social media - was believed to be snatched from the city’s Heaton Park.

The Manchester Evening News reported between 300 and 400 cars were searched by police as people left a fireworks display at the park.

Police were called to reports a girl had been abducted at around 9.15pm on Sunday.