Today marks the 50th anniversary of the Abortion Act that transformed the law on the issue - but there are still a number of legal hoops that women have to jump through to get a termination.

The 1967 act made it much easier for women in England, Scotland and Wales to access abortions. Before, they were only legal if the pregnancy threatened the mother’s life.

Yet it remains a criminal offence in the UK unless particular conditions are met.

There are a number of obstacles which women have to overcome to be allowed to terminate a pregnancy.

Permission from two doctors

Women wishing to terminate a pregnancy have to seek the permission of two doctors.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) lists the following circumstances that the law allows doctors to carry out an abortion:

Continuing the pregnancy would be harmful to the physical or mental health of the woman or her existing children

An abortion would be less risky than continuing the pregnancy

There is substantial risk that if the child were born it would suffer mental abnormality or serious physical handicap.

Two doctors must agree that these grounds are met and they must sign the certificate.

The Women’s Equality Party (WEP) is campaigning against the “unjust and arbitrary requirement for women to get permission from two doctors to terminate their pregnancy”.

Below is an example of the letter that doctors have to sign before a woman can terminate her pregnancy.