PA Wire/PA Images Lewes MP Maria Caulfield has spoken out against decriminalisation of abortion.

Abortion rights campaigners say they are “incredibly disappointed” Maria Caulfield has been made Conservative vice chair for women in Theresa May’s cabinet reshuffle. The Lewes MP said she was “delighted” with the job, which will see her serve alongside newly-installed party chair Brandon Lewis and vice chair James Cleverly. But termination provider BPAS said it was dismayed at the appointment, as Caulfield has previously spoken out against the decriminalisation of abortion and shadow women and equalities minister Dawn Butler said the government’s decision was “appalling”.

Appalling decision by @Theresa_May to promote Maria Caulfield to Vice Chair for Women given her stance on abortion. Women deserve to have the strongest advocates at the top of politics, not people who seek to restrict their rights and freedoms. January 8, 2018

In a blog post on her website, Caulfield said the legislation proposed by Labour’s Diana Johnson “completely neglected the rights of the unborn child”. “More must be done to effectively combat the dangerous liberalisation of abortion, which hides under the premise of championing women’s rights, but does this at the expense of negating the protection of unborn children,” she wrote.

Delighted that I’ve been asked to become Vice Chairman of @Conservatives for women

Looking forward to working with @BrandonLewis and @JamesCleverly — Maria Caulfield MP (@mariacaulfield) January 8, 2018

Johnson wanted to see a change in the law that would prevent women who accessed drugs for medical termination online from being prosecuted. She said: “I wonder if any of us truly believe that those women, in such difficult circumstances, really should be seen as criminals. Let me be clear that decriminalisation will not mean deregulation.” Under the Abortion Act, a termination not officially certified by two medical professionals is not legal.

We are incredibly disappointed to hear that Maria Caulfield MP, who supports the criminalisation of women who end their own pregnancies, is the new CCHQ Vice Chair for Women. — bpas (@bpas1968) January 8, 2018