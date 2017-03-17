All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT
    17/03/2017 13:19 GMT

    'About A Boy': Where Are The Film's Cast Members Now?

    'X-Men' stars, Golden Globe victors and one enthusiastic accordion player.

    We’re struggling to believe it, but it’s now been 15 years since ‘About A Boy’ hit cinemas.

    The British comedy, based on the book by Nick Hornby, starred Hugh Grant and a then-13-year-old Nicholas Hoult in the lead roles of Will and Marcus, who form a friendship after their paths cross in unlikely circumstances.

    But while the film centres on their budding friendship, it was far from a two-header, and the supporting cast were also integral to the plot of the film, from Will’s love interests to Marcus’s family and schoolmates.

    As ‘About A Boy’ reaches its anniversary, we’re looking at its key players and checking up on what they’ve been up to lately...

    'About A Boy': Where Are They Now?
