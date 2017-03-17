We’re struggling to believe it, but it’s now been 15 years since ‘About A Boy’ hit cinemas.

The British comedy, based on the book by Nick Hornby, starred Hugh Grant and a then-13-year-old Nicholas Hoult in the lead roles of Will and Marcus, who form a friendship after their paths cross in unlikely circumstances.

But while the film centres on their budding friendship, it was far from a two-header, and the supporting cast were also integral to the plot of the film, from Will’s love interests to Marcus’s family and schoolmates.

As ‘About A Boy’ reaches its anniversary, we’re looking at its key players and checking up on what they’ve been up to lately...