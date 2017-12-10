Angela Rayner Hits Out At £11,100 Tuition Fees For Fast-Track Degrees

Angela Rayner has poured scorn on Government plans to introduce £11,100-a-year tuition fees for more “accelerated” two-year degrees.

The Shadow Education Secretary said there was “no concrete evidence” the new shorter courses benefited students and dismissed the shake-up as “another plan to raise tuition fees”.

Ministers have announced students on the two-year intensive degrees will have to pay fees up to £11,100-a-year but insisted the changes will save students money overall.

The maximum per-year fee for a typical three-year course is around £9,250 for 2017/18. A student on a fast-track course would pay £22,200 in tuition fees, compared with £27,750 for a standard three-year degree.

Universities Minister Jo Johnson said this amounts to a saving of around 20% and the move could force universities to offer intense, fast-track courses that suit older students.

Angela Rayner MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Education, said: “It seems that every higher education policy from this government comes with another plan to raise tuition fees, with students on part time degrees now facing charges of over £11,000 a year.

“With universities facing uncertainty over Brexit, ministers must address concerns like the impact on staff workload before imposing more major changes.

“So far they have offered no concrete evidence that squeezing three years of learning into two will stem the huge drop in part-time students, or lead to better outcomes.”