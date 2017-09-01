Shocking CCTV footage has been released of the moment a man sprays an acid-like substance in a delivery driver’s face.

The video shows a hooded man on a bicycle approaching the driver’s door of the vehicle and throwing the substance at the 21-year-old man while he sat in a car in Bow, east London.

Police said the victim, a delivery driver of a nearby takeaway, was attacked while he entered details into a Sat-nav in his car.

Detectives said the suspect approached the victim and demanded money.

When the victim said that he did not have any, he was squirted in the face with a chemical that smelt of ammonia, police said.

Met Police Police are seeking information following an acid attack in Bow, London.

The suspect tried to open the locked driver’s door and eventually got in through the passenger’s seat as the victim tried to wipe the substance off his face.

The suspect then cycled off as the driver ran into the nearby takeaway and called police.

The victim suffered burns to his face.

Police said the incident happened at about 6.20pm on Tuesday, May 2 in Dane Place.

Paramedics took the victim to an east London hospital and he was later discharged. His injuries are not life-changing.

Detective Constable Paul Clare said: “This was a horrible assault on a takeaway delivery driver in the early evening.

“Witnesses were in the area and saw the assault. We are asking them to come forward and help us with our enquiries.”

The suspect is described as a white youth who was wearing a black hooded top, blue jeans, black shoes and a grey/green snood. He was on a black hybrid cycle.

Anyone that can assist the investigation is asked to contact Tower Hamlets CID via 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Last month Deliveroo said that food delivery drivers in London were so afraid that they will be targeted in acid attacks that they were turning down work.

It is believed that the suspects were attempting to injure riders so they could steal their mopeds.