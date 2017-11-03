Acid Attack Leaves Walthamstow Delivery Driver Fighting For His Life

A takeaway delivery driver has been left with life-threatening injuries after he was sprayed with acid during an attempted robbery.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to an address in Walpole Road, Walthamstow on Thursday evening after the man was sprayed in the face and chest with a noxious substance.

It was reported there were two suspects on a moped and that the attack occurred during the attempted robbery of the delivery driver’s scooter.