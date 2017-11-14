Acid Attack Murder Victim ‘Was Being Abused By His Girlfriend’

A man who died after an alleged acid attack was being physically abused by the woman accused of his murder, a court heard. Mark van Dongen was left with ″gashes″ around his neck and torso, inflicted by his girlfriend Berlinah Wallace, Bristol Crown Court was told. She is accused of throwing sulfuric acid in van Dongen’s face causing such serious injuries he ended his life by euthanasia 15 months later.

SWNS Berlinah Wallace denies charges of murder and throwing a corrosive fluid with the intention to burn, maim, disfigure, disable or commit GBH

Wallace denies charges of murder and throwing a corrosive fluid with the intention to burn, maim, disfigure, disable or commit GBH. Prosecutors claim Wallace carried out the attack out of jealousy after van Dongen began seeing another woman, Violet Farquharson.

Farquharson on Tuesday told Bristol Crown Court she met van Dongen via a dating website around the end of July, 2015. She told the jury: “I did see injuries on him. He had gashes on him, a gash around his neck and gashes on his torso as well. “He said she attacked him. He was quite off the cuff about it.”

SWNS Mark van Dongen died in a euthanasia clinic in January