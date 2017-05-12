Acid was squirted into a van and two people were attacked with a hammer after their car was stopped during a robbery in London.

This latest incident comes after Metropolitan Police statistics show there has been a sharp rise in acid attacks in the capital, with 1,800 being reported since 2010.

Officers were called to Pagnell Street, in Deptford, on Wednesday shortly after 2pm after the gang pulled in front of their victims, forcing them to stop.

Three people were in the targeted car when a number of suspects squirted a “noxious liquid” into the vehicle.