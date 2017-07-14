Acid Attack Survivor Katie Piper Pleads For Tougher Sentencing Amid Spate Of Crimes

Anthony Harvey via Getty Images Katie Piper speaking at the Build LDN event at AOL London in May

In 2008 Piper was 24 when she was maimed after a man she had been dating arranged for an accomplice to throw sulphuric acid in her face. It left her partially blinded, with severe and permanent scarring to her face, chest, neck, arm and hands. She also swallowed some of the acid in the attack, leaving her requiring ongoing surgery to prevent scar tissue from closing her throat completely. Piper wrote: “I couldn’t recognise myself when I woke up from a coma and I wanted to commit suicide.” Revealing she has undergone 250 operations since the attack, and will continue to have further procedures for the rest of her days, she said: “For acid attack survivors, the aftermath is a life sentence.”

PA Archive/PA Images Piper pictured two years after the attack at a press conference for Labour's plans for safer communities

Five men were hurt, one of whom was left with “life-changing” injuries following the acid attacks in London on Thursday night, which occurred within 90 minutes of each other. Piper, who set up a charity to help adults with burns, added: “Through my charity’s support and rehabilitation work I see that it is not only the individuals, but also their families and friends, who are affected. Lives can be destroyed in moments. “Survivors of such attacks often have to live with the immediate fear that their attackers may still be at large, and in the longer term—even if the attackers are caught and sentenced—may be released to potentially live alongside them after serving a minimum term. I meet many inspiring individuals who have worked hard to rebuild their lives after an attack; however, it can be hard to stay motivated when the justice system does not always reflect the severity of these crimes.”

REALNANGERZ/TWITTER A victim being doused with water at the scene of one of the attacks in London on Thursday

Speaking on Friday morning, Labour MP Timms, who will lead the parliamentary debate on Monday, said the carrying of acid should be criminalised, adding that there was “a case” for reviewing stop and search guidelines following the recent rise in attacks. The politician said he will be calling for three things; firstly for carrying acid to be criminalised, secondly for the purchase of sulphuric acid to require a licence and thirdly for the sentencing guidelines for acid attacks to be reviewed. He told BBC Radio Four’s Today programme said: “Carrying acid in itself should be an offence in the same way that carrying a knife was made an offence a few years ago. I think that has been a pretty effective change and the same change should be made for acid. “Simply walking round the street with a bottle of sulphuric acid - that should be an offence.”

PA Stephen Timms, Labour MP for East Ham

Piper is in agreement, writing: “At present, it is all too easy for someone to buy a corrosive substance and throw it, sometimes from a distance, at another person. It is vital that we do everything we can to halt these types of attack. “The current legislation does not always recognise the severity of the offence and, therefore, the sentencing does not reflect the severity of the crime in some cases. Tougher sentencing would surely act as a deterrent to further attacks. The issue of penalties for carrying corrosive substances needs to be addressed and restrictions on the sale of corrosive substances need to be looked at seriously and methodically through a scientific and well-resourced approach that leads to swift action. “This situation cannot be allowed to continue or escalate and this is my plea to prevent more lives being destroyed.”

GoFundMe Aspiring model Resham Khan was left with life-changing injuries

GoFundMe Khan was attacked on her 21st birthday