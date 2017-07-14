Delivery drivers were among the first to rush to the aid of victims of last night’s acid attacks in London, photos and videos have revealed. Police are investigating after five people in east London had acid thrown at them in less than 90 minutes, with the “linked” moped attacks taking place across Hackney, Stoke Newington and Islington. One 24-year-old victim has been left with “life-changing injuries” after being doused with the corrosive liquid. Two of the five victims doused with acid were couriers for food delivery services, with one driver from UberEATS and one from Deliveroo attacked. A 16-year-old boy has since been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery following the attacks. A second 15-year-old boy has also been arrested on suspicion of the same offences at an address in Stoke Newington, police said.

RealNangerz Video footage appears to show delivery drivers dousing a victim with water

Images and footage recorded at the scene reveal that Deliveroo and UberEATS drivers were among the first to help those who had acid thrown at them. One video appears to show delivery drivers dousing a victim’s eyes with water as police try to gather details about the attack.

Other photos show dozens of delivery workers gathered together behind police tape, with witnesses on social media saying they “rallied round” following the attack. One Twitter user wrote: ”#acidattack outside my house last night, amazing seeing all the Deliveroo and Uber drivers pulling together.”

Police and ambulances on Hackney/Queensbridge Road, possible acid/petrol attack. Lots of @UberEATS @Deliveroo drivers rallied round pic.twitter.com/ndAtXV9Kj8 — Sarah Cobbold (@sarah_cobbold) July 13, 2017

#acidattack outside my house last night , amazing seeing all the deliveroo and uber drivers pulling together .. pic.twitter.com/bhSJwlqPKC — Sensorinet (@sensorinet) July 14, 2017