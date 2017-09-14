Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo has revealed she’s expecting her second child, a year after the couple became parents for the first time.

The Victoria’s Secret model, 28, posted a selfie of her bare bump on Instagram on Wednesday 13 September with the caption: “ROUND 2”.

“Adam and Behati are so happy to be adding another baby to their family,” a source told PEOPLE.

“They’re amazing parents and their loved ones are thrilled for them.”