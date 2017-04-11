All Sections
    11/04/2017 11:50 BST

    This Simple Trick Could Transform Your Morning Coffee

    SO good.

    There’s nothing worse than forking out your hard-earned cash at a coffee shop, only to find your beverage tastes bitter. 

    Thankfully, there’s a nifty little trick that can help combat the problem. 

    According to VinePair, a pinch of salt can reduce the bitterness of coffee, helping to give it a more mellow flavour overall.

    “Now, we aren’t suggesting you throw spoonfuls of sodium into your next bitter cup of coffee,” they wrote.

    “But simply adding a pinch, whether to cup or grounds, will take the edge off.

    “Anything more than a pinch and you’ll be salivating at the saltiness of your now-worse coffee.”

    Scientists wrote in the journal Nature that sodium ions suppress the bitterness of food and drink. 

    So next time you’ve got a duff cup of Joe, try out this trick and let us know how you get on. 

    Conversations