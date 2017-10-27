Adele’s Earnings Are Even More Than You Thought They’d Be

It’s no secret that megastar Adele earns a lot of cash, but the latest figures on exactly how much she takes home will still leave you stunned.
Like many stars, Adele processes her earnings via a company, and her accounts reveal that she earned a whopping £16.5 million in 2016, according to The Sun.
This means that the ‘When We Were Young’ singer makes an enormous £45,200 a day - and that doesn’t even include any of the profits from her recent world tour, as they’ll be counted next year.
A source is quoted as telling The Sun: “She has always been very careful with her earnings so there’s no chance she’ll waste any of it.
“It just proves that she’s one of the biggest stars, if not the biggest, in her industry.”
Adele’s world tour ended in June, with a string of homecoming gigs at Wembley Stadium, but she sadly had to cancel the final two dates on the advice of doctors.
“It turns out I have damaged my vocal cords,” she explained at the time. “On medical advice, I am simply unable to perform over the weekend.
“I’ve considered doing Saturday night’s show, but it’s highly unlikely I’d even make it through the set and I simply can’t crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way.”