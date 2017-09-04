Adele has been tipped to make her film debut in a new musical remake.

It has been claimed by The Sun, that the singer has been approached to star as the female lead, Nancy, in a new production of ‘Oliver!’.

Dan MacMedan via Getty Images Adele

And while we’d usually take rumours like this with a pinch of salt, a spokesperson for Adele declined to comment when approached by The Sun which, while certainly not a confirmation, isn’t a denial either.

Shani Wallis played Nancy in the original film version of ‘Oliver!’, which also starred Ron Moody and Jack Wild, both of whom were nominated for Academy Awards for their portrayals of Fagin and the Artful Dodger respectively.

Romulus/Warwick/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Cameron Mackintosh and Working Title Productions, who helmed the Oscar-winning big screen adaptation of ‘Les Misérables’ in 2012, have been named as producers of the rumoured ‘Oliver!’ remake, which Toby Haynes is thought to be directing.

Adele was first rumoured to be making her film debut way back in 2015, when she won plaudits for her acting in the music video for her chart-topping single, ‘Hello’.

Prior to these rumours, she’d told Kiss FM: “I’m sure I’ll get some flak for this, but I actually would like to act after working with Xavier [Dolan, who directed the ‘Hello’ video]. I would be in a film for him, definitely.”

