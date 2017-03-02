Adele decided to call off having fireworks at her live show after some debris landed in her son’s eye during a soundcheck.
The 28-year-old intended to finish her show with a firework display as she performed her single ‘Set Fire To The Rain’, but explained it was cancelled at the last minute.
Speaking to the audience at Domain Stadium on 28 February, she told fans: “Up until last night, we did have fireworks for you.
“My son [Angelo James Konecki] was watching soundcheck in the crowd, a bit of debris went in his eye - it wasn’t big - but a bit of s**t went in his eye and he was very upset, so I got rid of the fireworks.”
Adele later took a straw poll to see if the crowd wanted fireworks in future shows.
“Let’s get a cheer for fireworks if you want them,” she asked. “Let’s get a ‘boo’ if you don’t want shit in your eyes.”
Following the cheer, she added: “Alright, we’ll do it next time.”
Adele will head to New Zealand before wrapping up the tour at Wembley Stadium in June 2017. Read the full review of Adele’s Perth show here.