Adele decided to call off having fireworks at her live show after some debris landed in her son’s eye during a soundcheck.

The 28-year-old intended to finish her show with a firework display as she performed her single ‘Set Fire To The Rain’, but explained it was cancelled at the last minute.

Speaking to the audience at Domain Stadium on 28 February, she told fans: “Up until last night, we did have fireworks for you.

“My son [Angelo James Konecki] was watching soundcheck in the crowd, a bit of debris went in his eye - it wasn’t big - but a bit of s**t went in his eye and he was very upset, so I got rid of the fireworks.”