Adele has opened up about the unfortunate moment she was forced to restart her performance at the Grammys over the weekend, after getting off to a shaky start.

The ‘Hello’ singer was chosen to perform in tribute to George Michael, delivering an orchestral version of his song, ‘Fastlove’.

However, a less-than-perfect beginning, Adele quickly brought the performance to a halt live on air and, after dropping an f-bomb, began again, this time delivering a moving rendition of the song.