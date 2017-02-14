Adele has opened up about the unfortunate moment she was forced to restart her performance at the Grammys over the weekend, after getting off to a shaky start.
The ‘Hello’ singer was chosen to perform in tribute to George Michael, delivering an orchestral version of his song, ‘Fastlove’.
However, a less-than-perfect beginning, Adele quickly brought the performance to a halt live on air and, after dropping an f-bomb, began again, this time delivering a moving rendition of the song.
Speaking to reporters after the awards show, Adele admitted she was “devastated” by what had transpired on stage, adding (via the Daily Star): “My rehearsal... I did have a shaky rehearsal today. But I have been working very hard on this tribute for him, every day.
“George is one of our truest icons. I love him.”
Adele has always listed George among her musical idols, even dressing up as him for her birthday party in 2015.
She also made headlines at the Grammys for the speech she gave when it was announced that ‘25’ had been awarded Album Of The Year, insisting that she “couldn’t possibly accept” the accolade because she felt Beyoncé was a more deserving winner.
Addressing Beyoncé from the stage, she said: “All us artists here, we fucking adore you. You are our light, and the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. I love you, and I always will.”
She was later seen breaking her Grammy in two so that she and Beyoncé could share a piece each.