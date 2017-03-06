Adele has finally offered fans a straight answer with regards to whether or not she’s married to her long-term partner, Simon Konecki.

For the past few years, there’s been much speculation about whether the two had tied the knot in private, particularly after she was snapped sporting a wedding ring on multiple occasions.

The rumour mill went into overdrive during last month’s Grammys, when one of Adele’s many acceptance speeches saw her thanking her “husband” for supporting her, and she’s finally cleared up the confusion over her marital status.