Adele has finally offered fans a straight answer with regards to whether or not she’s married to her long-term partner, Simon Konecki.
For the past few years, there’s been much speculation about whether the two had tied the knot in private, particularly after she was snapped sporting a wedding ring on multiple occasions.
The rumour mill went into overdrive during last month’s Grammys, when one of Adele’s many acceptance speeches saw her thanking her “husband” for supporting her, and she’s finally cleared up the confusion over her marital status.
Speaking on stage in Brisbane on her ‘Adele Live 2017’ tour, she discussed the initial emotions of an early relationship before launching into her signature hit, ‘Someone Like You’.
She explained: “That feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth. And I am addicted to that feeling.”
To much applause from the Australian crowd, she added: “Obviously, I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now… I’ve found my next person.”
Although she’s renowned for her personal and heartfelt lyrics, Adele is also known for being a fiercely private person, particularly with regards to her family life.
She and her husband have a four-year-old son, Angelo, who she also credited as being “the only reason I do it [her career]” in her Grammys speech last month.
Adele is currently on the Oceana leg of her world jaunt, with gigs scheduled around Australia and New Zealand for the rest of this month.
The tour will wrap up this summer, with a handful of homecoming gigs which will see her performing live at Wembley Stadium for the first time.